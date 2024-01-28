Missouri State Senator Proposes Satirical Dueling Motion Amid Internal Strife

Missouri Republican State Senator Nick Schroer has proposed a rather unusual solution to resolve the escalating tensions within the state legislature: a duel. In an ironic nod to the days of yore, Schroer suggested that state legislators should be permitted to settle their differences through duels, akin to the historical duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

A Satirical Response to Internal Strife

The proposal comes as a tongue-in-cheek response to the growing conflict within the state's Republican party. Incidents such as the removal of Freedom Caucus members from committee assignments and the reassignment of parking spots have marked the escalating tension. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden took drastic actions in retaliation for a filibuster concerning legislation to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments in Missouri.

Missouri's Constitution has been a significant point of contention, especially after the Dobbs decision triggered the state's prohibition against abortion, except for life-threatening medical emergencies. This decision has further fueled the tumultuous climate within the Missouri legislature.

Call for Respect and Civility

Schroer's chief of staff, Jamey Murphy, explained that while the duel proposal was metaphorical, it aimed to highlight the need for respect and civility in political discourse. He stated, "The duels won't be lethal, but they represent the need for a resolution in the ongoing Senate disputes." Murphy added, "The proposal is indeed a humorous one, but it also points to a very real problem – the current polarization in American politics."