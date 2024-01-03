Missouri Legislators Shift Focus from LGBTQ+ Issues to Broader Societal Concerns

As the Missouri legislature reconvenes, leading Republican figures have indicated that further legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community will not be a focal point for the year. The shift in focus arises despite the existence of bills filed to remove the expiration dates on two contentious transgender-related laws enacted in the previous session, alongside proposed legislation to criminalize public drag shows, involve parents in cases of student gender confusion, and restrict access to certain library books.

A New Direction

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson have signaled a shift towards issues such as crime, education, and child care. This comes in the wake of laws prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries and hormone treatments for minors, and another restricting school sports team participation based on sex assigned at birth. Both laws are set to expire in August 2027.

Internal Division Within Republican Party

An apparent division within the Republican party is emerging, with some members advocating for more stringent measures, whereas others, including Governor Mike Parson, push for a more balanced approach. The legislative session is also expected to address constitutional amendments and new restrictions on foreign ownership of agricultural land. Governor Parson has issued an executive order preventing citizens and companies from certain countries, identified as threats by the federal government, from purchasing land near military sites in Missouri.

Other Legislative Focuses

Other key issues that legislators will address in this session include economic concerns like inflation and worker shortages, as well as the struggle to find affordable childcare. The legislature is also expected to consider the impact of the increase in the minimum wage on businesses and prices. There are also debates underway regarding sports betting, the expansion of charter schools, and making it harder to change the constitution through ballot initiatives. However, both Democrats and Republicans express pessimism about the session’s prospects, with some hoping for progress through cooperation and others expecting further gridlock due to election year politics.

The Missouri legislative session of 2024 begins amidst a climate of division and uncertainty. However, the clear shift in focus from controversial LGBTQ+ issues to broader societal concerns such as crime, education, and child care potentially signals a new direction for the legislative session.