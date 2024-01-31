Missouri House Speaker Faces Staff Changes Amid Ongoing Ethics Investigation

Missouri's political landscape is currently experiencing a significant upheaval as House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, faces a series of staff changes amidst an ongoing ethics investigation. The latest to join this unsettling trend is Erica Choinka, Plocher's legislative director, who was dismissed recently without any formal comments from either party.

Unraveling the Staff Changes

Erica Choinka, who started her career as a legislative assistant in 2016 and later served as a legislative director for previous speakers, marks another crucial staff change within Plocher's office. This dismissal follows on the heels of the termination of Plocher's chief of staff in October and the resignation of his chief legal counsel in November, signaling a notable shift in his team amidst the ongoing scrutiny.

Probing Plocher's Ethics

The ethics investigation, now in its fourth month, was instigated by reports from The Independent. The allegations suggest that Plocher had unlawfully claimed reimbursements from the legislature for travel expenses that were, in fact, covered by his campaign. Plocher, however, has vehemently denied these accusations, attributing them to a 'checkbook error.'

Additional claims involve potentially illegal and unethical behavior concerning Plocher's attempt to contract a private company for managing constituent information, a move that was eventually voted down. The FBI, an entity known for its rigorous probes into public corruption, has taken an interest in this case and has interviewed several individuals about Plocher.

Awaiting the Ethics Report

Awaiting the outcome of the ethics report, House Majority Leader Jon Patterson has commented that Plocher is concentrating on his job. The ethics committee, comprising an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, is conducting its proceedings confidentially. The political landscape of Missouri and beyond waits with bated breath for the release of this report, which will undoubtedly have significant implications.