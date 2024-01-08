Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus

In the coming days, the Missouri House General Laws committee will turn its attention to two critical gun-related bills. The first, House Bill 2291, seeks to eliminate state and local sales taxes on firearms and ammunition. Its counterpart, House Bill 1708, proposes a series of significant amendments to current firearms legislation, including permitting concealed firearms on public transportation, reducing the age for concealed carry permits, and repealing restrictions on carrying firearms in places of worship.

Focus on Preventing Veteran Suicide

Simultaneously, the Missouri House Veterans Committee is examining House Bill 1495. This bill is designed to curb veteran suicide by promoting enhanced collaborations between the Missouri Veterans Commission and the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The aim is to bridge the gap in mental health services for veterans and provide the support they need to reintegrate into society post-combat.

Economic Measures for Small Businesses and Farmers

On the economic front, House Bill 1803 is under scrutiny. This bill proposes to increase the budget for the MOBUCK$ low-interest loan program to $1.2 billion. The move comes in response to high demand that led to rapid fund exhaustion within just six hours of the program’s reopening, as confirmed by the Missouri Treasurer’s Office. The additional funds aim to provide much-needed financial support to small businesses, farmers, and local government agencies grappling with economic instabilities.

Addressing the Workforce Crisis through Improved Childcare

In response to the state’s growing workforce crisis, partially attributed to inadequate childcare options, the Missouri House Workforce and Infrastructure Development Committee will review House Bill 1488. This legislation offers a tax credit package designed to improve access to childcare. Lack of adequate childcare is a problem that reportedly costs Missouri more than $1.3 billion annually, and this bill aims to alleviate this issue and bolster the state’s workforce.