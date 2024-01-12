Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate

Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger has officially declared his candidacy for the state’s Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who is stepping aside to pursue a role as lieutenant governor. A former Scott County commissioner, Burger is a prominent figure within the Republican Party and is targeting the District 27 seat, which spans numerous counties.

The Conservative Commitment

Burger’s campaign is founded on a strong resistance to governmental overreach, a stance that aligns with his conservative principles. He has expressed particular passion for issues such as abortion and gun rights, reflecting his commitment to traditional values. As a prominent figure within the regional business community, particularly through his association with Buzzi Unicem, USA, Burger believes he can effectively represent the economic interests of the Cape Girardeau area in Jefferson City.

Resisting the ‘Woke Agenda’

Burger’s roots are firmly planted in Scott County, where he was raised and where his involvement with his church and various organizations is substantial. His campaign is defined by its opposition to the ‘woke agenda’ and the perceived threats of open-border policies. His political journey has seen him switch from Democrat to Republican, a shift that took place in 2020, when his fiscally conservative views found better representation within the Republican Party.

Political Experience and Future Challenges

His transition to the Republican Party was greeted with encouragement, leading to his successful run for a state House seat. This victory paved the way for his election as the assistant majority floor leader, and his political career has since included service on various House committees. His upcoming campaign for the Senate seat will see him face off against fellow Republican Rep. Chris Dinkins in the primary. However, the possibility of additional candidates entering the fray before the filing deadline in March remains.