en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate

Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger has officially declared his candidacy for the state’s Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, who is stepping aside to pursue a role as lieutenant governor. A former Scott County commissioner, Burger is a prominent figure within the Republican Party and is targeting the District 27 seat, which spans numerous counties.

The Conservative Commitment

Burger’s campaign is founded on a strong resistance to governmental overreach, a stance that aligns with his conservative principles. He has expressed particular passion for issues such as abortion and gun rights, reflecting his commitment to traditional values. As a prominent figure within the regional business community, particularly through his association with Buzzi Unicem, USA, Burger believes he can effectively represent the economic interests of the Cape Girardeau area in Jefferson City.

Resisting the ‘Woke Agenda’

Burger’s roots are firmly planted in Scott County, where he was raised and where his involvement with his church and various organizations is substantial. His campaign is defined by its opposition to the ‘woke agenda’ and the perceived threats of open-border policies. His political journey has seen him switch from Democrat to Republican, a shift that took place in 2020, when his fiscally conservative views found better representation within the Republican Party.

Political Experience and Future Challenges

His transition to the Republican Party was greeted with encouragement, leading to his successful run for a state House seat. This victory paved the way for his election as the assistant majority floor leader, and his political career has since included service on various House committees. His upcoming campaign for the Senate seat will see him face off against fellow Republican Rep. Chris Dinkins in the primary. However, the possibility of additional candidates entering the fray before the filing deadline in March remains.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Controversy has stirred among Uganda’s political leaders, as they call for an immediate restructuring of a recently established state-appointed committee. The committee, formed by the country’s head of state, is said to reflect the preferences of the appointer more than the broader Ugandan populace, raising concerns about its legitimacy and impartiality. The urgency of these
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
6 mins ago
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls
7 mins ago
€3.43 Million Cocaine Seizure at Rosslare Europort Amid Heightened Border Controls
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
3 mins ago
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
3 mins ago
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
6 mins ago
Brace for Surge in Whistleblower Complaints, Warns Legal Expert
Latest Headlines
World News
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
58 seconds
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
2 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
2 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
3 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
3 mins
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
3 mins
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
4 mins
Extreme Endurance: Athletes Brave Siberia's Coldest Marathon
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
6 mins
Logan Paul's Double Victory: Fastest-Selling Beverage Prime and WWE United States Championship
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
6 mins
China's South China Sea Strategy: Testing Allies and Shaping Influence
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app