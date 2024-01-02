Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, has issued an executive order prohibiting entities from countries blacklisted by the U.S. from purchasing land in close proximity to military sites in the state. The countries affected by this order include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and those associated with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

This decision was sparked by national security concerns, accentuated by a recent incident where a Chinese spy balloon traversed the U.S. airspace. The order specifically targets the acquisition of land, including farms, within a 10-mile radius of staffed military sites. Parson believes this measure is the maximum extent possible under executive authority and is now awaiting possible state legislative action on the matter.

Foreign Ownership of Missouri’s Agricultural Land

Current law permits foreign entities to own up to 1% of Missouri’s agricultural land. As of 2021, Chinese entities accounted for nearly half of the foreign-held agricultural land in Missouri, primarily for corporate hog farms. Until 2013, Missouri had a complete ban on foreign land ownership. Foreign land ownership restrictions vary across the U.S., with at least 24 states having some form of limitation.

Parson’s action will not currently affect any existing foreign-owned land within the specified military zones as there are no such lands at present. This step is seen as a proactive measure to safeguard military and intelligence assets, prevent security threats, and give Missourians greater peace of mind.