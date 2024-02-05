Missouri Governor Bolsters Support for Texas Border Security Operations

In a clear move to bolster border security measures, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced an escalation of Missouri's support towards border operations in Texas. Parson sharply criticized President Joe Biden's approach to the immigration issue at the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes despite the fact that 250 members of the Missouri National Guard have already been deployed under federal authorization to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Vowing Further Support to Operation Lone Star

Parson's remarks indicate a deepening commitment to Operation Lone Star, a security initiative led by Texas. His announcement follows a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican governors. The move is in line with the Republican Party's intensified focus on border issues, a salient feature of their agenda in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Border Crossings: A National Security and Humanitarian Issue

The border has been thrown into the spotlight as a significant national security and humanitarian issue. Federal agents have documented over 285,000 border encounters in the last quarter of 2021 alone, fueling the debate. Adding to the complexity of the matter, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has proposed a $118 billion bill for stricter border and immigration policies, eliciting mixed responses.

Criticism from Missouri Democrats

However, Missouri Democrats have criticized Parson's focus on Texas, urging him to pay closer attention to local issues such as job losses in Missouri. They have also questioned the connection made between illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis, citing reports revealing that the majority of convicted fentanyl traffickers are U.S. citizens.