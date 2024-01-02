en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Missouri Governor Bars Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Bases

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Missouri Governor Bars Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Bases

In a significant move, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has initiated an executive order banning individuals and companies from nations identified as foreign adversaries from purchasing farmland within a 10-mile radius of critical military facilities in the state. The list of foreign adversaries comprises nations like China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela. The order comes as a preemptive measure in anticipation of potential failure by the Missouri Legislature to pass restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland during the legislative session ending in May.

Decisive Action Amidst Legislative Stalemate

The decision by Parson, who is in his final year in office, follows years of legislative inaction on the subject. The issue has been a point of contention within the Missouri Legislature for several years, but lawmakers have struggled to reach a consensus. Previous attempts to pass legislation to further limit foreign ownership of Missouri farmland, already capped at 1% of the state’s 27 million acres, have faltered in the Senate despite securing approval in the House.

Protecting Strategic Interests

The new rule necessitates approval from the Missouri Department of Agriculture for any land purchases made by potential buyers from the targeted nations. Further, it imposes more stringent requirements for land purchases, aimed at safeguarding military and intelligence assets and preventing security threats. The Chinese spy balloon incident and growing concerns over Chinese ownership of U.S. assets have added urgency to the initiative. However, the order does not affect Missouri’s economic partnerships with foreign allies, emphasizing a balance between safeguarding security interests and maintaining beneficial international relations.

Reactions and Implications

Political reactions to the order have been varied. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe expressed support, while Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft criticized the move as a political stunt. Senator Bill Eigel deemed it weak for not including Syria in the list of targeted nations. On the other hand, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade voiced readiness to collaborate with any party to address the matter, attributing the problem to Republican-backed legislation from 2013. The Missouri State Employees Retirement Fund has started divesting from Chinese-owned companies, reflecting similar concerns. The issue also resonates beyond state borders, with other states like Arkansas and Florida taking legislative actions in response to similar concerns.

0
Agriculture Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Industry in Limbo as SAP Delay Continues Amidst Fungal Threat

By Rafia Tasleem

Decoding Genetic Variations: A Deep Dive into the Complex World of Gene Expression

By BNN Correspondents

Mixed Performance in Agricultural Commodity Markets as Grain Prices Fall and Livestock Sector Varies

By Hadeel Hashem

Innovative Banana Wine Brews New Opportunities in Kisii, Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Hamblen County Schools Embrace CEP Program, Ensuring Free Meals for St ...
@Agriculture · 49 mins
Hamblen County Schools Embrace CEP Program, Ensuring Free Meals for St ...
heart comment 0
Rezoning Request for Mobile Home Placement at 1886 Angell Road Denied

By BNN Correspondents

Rezoning Request for Mobile Home Placement at 1886 Angell Road Denied
President Chakwera Addresses Malawi’s 2023 Challenges in New Year’s Speech

By Saboor Bayat

President Chakwera Addresses Malawi's 2023 Challenges in New Year's Speech
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky’s Notable Events and Developments

By Geeta Pillai

A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Land Use Reform in Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan Leads the Charge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Land Use Reform in Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan Leads the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
20 mins
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
20 mins
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
20 mins
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
22 mins
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
23 mins
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
23 mins
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
23 mins
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
24 mins
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
26 mins
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
32 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
33 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
1 hour
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app