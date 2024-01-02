Missouri Governor Bars Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Bases

In a significant move, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has initiated an executive order banning individuals and companies from nations identified as foreign adversaries from purchasing farmland within a 10-mile radius of critical military facilities in the state. The list of foreign adversaries comprises nations like China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela. The order comes as a preemptive measure in anticipation of potential failure by the Missouri Legislature to pass restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland during the legislative session ending in May.

Decisive Action Amidst Legislative Stalemate

The decision by Parson, who is in his final year in office, follows years of legislative inaction on the subject. The issue has been a point of contention within the Missouri Legislature for several years, but lawmakers have struggled to reach a consensus. Previous attempts to pass legislation to further limit foreign ownership of Missouri farmland, already capped at 1% of the state’s 27 million acres, have faltered in the Senate despite securing approval in the House.

Protecting Strategic Interests

The new rule necessitates approval from the Missouri Department of Agriculture for any land purchases made by potential buyers from the targeted nations. Further, it imposes more stringent requirements for land purchases, aimed at safeguarding military and intelligence assets and preventing security threats. The Chinese spy balloon incident and growing concerns over Chinese ownership of U.S. assets have added urgency to the initiative. However, the order does not affect Missouri’s economic partnerships with foreign allies, emphasizing a balance between safeguarding security interests and maintaining beneficial international relations.

Reactions and Implications

Political reactions to the order have been varied. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe expressed support, while Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft criticized the move as a political stunt. Senator Bill Eigel deemed it weak for not including Syria in the list of targeted nations. On the other hand, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade voiced readiness to collaborate with any party to address the matter, attributing the problem to Republican-backed legislation from 2013. The Missouri State Employees Retirement Fund has started divesting from Chinese-owned companies, reflecting similar concerns. The issue also resonates beyond state borders, with other states like Arkansas and Florida taking legislative actions in response to similar concerns.