Food

Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
In a significant move to alleviate child hunger, Missouri is laying the groundwork to join the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program. This initiative, aimed at offering food assistance to children from low-income families, holds the potential to unlock substantial federal aid for the state.

Missouri’s Bid for Summer EBT

The Summer EBT program is designed to provide sustenance to children during the summer months when school meals are inaccessible. Eligible children, those who qualify for free or reduced lunch during the school year, stand to receive $40 per month on a card. This card can be used to purchase groceries, addressing the issue of food insecurity during summer break.

The Department of Social Services, in collaboration with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, shoulders the responsibility of implementing this program. However, the state’s participation hinges on two crucial factors: a comprehensive plan detailing program implementation and securing the necessary funds for administration. Missouri has a deadline until February 15 to submit their detailed plan to the federal government.

Funding and Federal Aid

The financial aspect of Missouri’s participation is twofold. The federal government covers the benefits and shares the administrative costs with the state. However, this arrangement necessitates matching funds from Missouri’s General Assembly. In essence, the state’s participation is contingent upon the allocation of these matching funds.

The Summer EBT program has the potential to bring Missouri a minimum of $40 million in federal aid, a figure based on the state’s previous missed opportunity. In the summer of 2023, due to challenges and delays in deploying a similar program during the pandemic, Missouri chose not to participate, forfeiting a significant amount of aid.

A Controversial Program

Despite its evident benefits, the Summer EBT program has not been without controversy. Some states have expressed concerns ranging from the promotion of proper nutrition to opposition to welfare in principle. As Missouri prepares its bid to join the program, it will be interesting to observe whether these concerns will echo in the state’s discourse.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

