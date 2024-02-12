Missouri 2022 Presidential Primaries: Political Parties Take Control

In a seismic shift for Missouri's 2022 presidential primaries, the state legislature has voted to relinquish control, allowing political parties to take the reins. This decision, driven by concerns over cost and purpose, marks a significant departure from traditional primary processes.

Political Parties Assume Control

The Missouri legislature's decision to eliminate state-run presidential primaries in 2022 has handed the responsibility to the political parties. This move follows Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's advocacy for an election that determines delegate selection, rather than a primary that is merely an "expensive beauty contest."

Democrats will conduct a primary-like process, offering mail-in and in-person voting options. Meanwhile, Republicans are planning a caucus similar to Iowa's, with details yet to be finalized.

Legislative Gridlock and Delays

The Missouri Senate is currently embroiled in delays and gridlock, with no bills passed yet this year. The Missouri Freedom Caucus, a faction of Republican lawmakers, is holding up business until their priorities are addressed.

Sen. Bill Eigel and Sen. Denny Hoskins are pushing for changes to the initiative petition process, which currently requires a simple majority to change the state constitution. Recent changes under this law include the legalization of recreational marijuana and the expansion of Medicaid healthcare for low-income individuals.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo and Missouri Democrats are prepared to stall voting on the bill, aiming to protect citizens' voice at the ballot box.

Super Bowl Victory Parade Disrupts Schedule

The upcoming week's schedule in the Missouri legislature is expected to be disrupted due to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The House has announced no action on the floor on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing lawmakers to attend the victory parade and rally.

While the Senate's plans are less clear, they may follow the House's lead. Despite these delays, the Senate may debate a controversial plan to make it harder for citizens to change the state constitution.

Legislation to fund a significant portion of the state's Medicaid program, which faces opposition from the Freedom Caucus due to provisions related to Planned Parenthood funding, remains on hold.

As the Missouri legislature navigates these challenges, the hope is for a return to a state-run primary in 2028. However, the success of this transition hinges on the outcome of the 2022 elections and the ability of political parties to effectively manage the process.