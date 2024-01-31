Mississippi House Proposes Presumptive Medicaid Eligibility for Pregnant Women Amid High Mortality Rates

Mississippi's alarming statistics regarding infant and maternal mortality have prompted the state's House Medicaid Committee Chairwoman, Missy McGee, to advocate for an expedited Medicaid application process for pregnant women. Mississippi currently has the highest infant mortality rate in the United States, with the state Department of Health reporting that over the past decade, Black infants have had nearly double the mortality rate of white infants. These figures underscore the urgent need for early intervention in prenatal care, a process often delayed due to the lengthy duration of Medicaid applications.

Medicaid and Maternal Care

As it stands, the process of Medicaid applications in Mississippi can extend over several weeks. This delay is of particular concern regarding prenatal care, with physicians emphasizing the importance of immediate medical attention during pregnancy. The proposed solution to this issue is a system of presumptive Medicaid eligibility. This system would allow pregnant women to receive Medicaid based on initial income assessments conducted by healthcare providers. If a woman's subsequent Medicaid application is rejected due to higher income, Medicaid would still cover the costs of healthcare services provided during the period of presumptive eligibility.

Legislative Action

The Mississippi House has passed a bill establishing a 60-day window during which pregnant women can receive Medicaid benefits if they can prove their family net income falls below 194% of the federal poverty rate. This bill aims to aid prenatal care amid the state's high mortality rates. If passed, the 60-day window would allow mothers to receive medical coverage for doctor's visits and prenatal care while their Medicaid application is being processed. The bill is now set to be considered by the Senate.

Fiscal Implications

The estimated annual cost for the Medicaid program to implement presumptive eligibility is just under $600,000. Despite this, there is strong support within the Mississippi House to establish pregnancy presumptive eligibility, given the potential for improved perinatal health in the state. The Mississippi Medical Care Advisory Committee has yet to meet to discuss recommending pregnancy presumptive eligibility, despite awareness of the policy for months. The state's high maternal mortality rates and the potential impact of presumptive eligibility on preterm births are also slated for discussion at the upcoming meeting.