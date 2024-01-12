en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal

In the chessboard of Indian politics, the eve of the 2024 general elections is witnessing a strategic shuffle. The seat-sharing arrangements between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian National Congress in West Bengal have become a focal point, a subject of intense scrutiny on India Today’s ‘Suryavachan’ segment, aptly titled ‘Mission2024’. Hosted by Preeti Choudhry, the program aims to dissect key political strategies and alliances that could tilt the electoral scales.

The Resistance Within

The political landscape in West Bengal is a complex tapestry of alliances, rivalries, and aspirations. The Congress leaders in the state have voiced their resistance to a proposed alliance with the TMC for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Their concerns stem from fears of alienating their core voters, who they claim have suffered political persecution under the ruling TMC. They also accuse Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chief, of attempting to destabilize the Congress and the broader opposition bloc by proposing Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate.

TMC’s Offer and Congress’ Dilemma

The TMC has put forth a proposal to the Congress, offering two Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. But this offer comes with a caveat – the TMC has refused further negotiations with the Congress’ national alliance committee, asking instead for a seat in Meghalaya. TMC leadership has bluntly stated that the Congress should acknowledge its ‘very weak’ position in Bengal, a statement that is likely to add fuel to the simmering tensions.

The Road Ahead

The Congress is now in a quandary. Accepting the TMC’s offer would mean acquiescing to their claims of weakness in Bengal, a bitter pill for the party to swallow. With reservations expressed by Bengal leaders and apprehensions about potential reprisals against their workers, the decision ahead is fraught with complexities. As the political drama unfolds, ‘Mission2024’ continues to provide viewers with comprehensive insights into these negotiations and their potential implications on the electoral outcomes.

0
Analysis India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
2 hours ago
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
Have you ever been on a flight that has been interrupted by the jarring reality of turbulence? It’s a phenomenon familiar to many, a major cause of anxiety among passengers, defined by the National Weather Service as the irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents. While light turbulence might only cause
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
33-Year-Old Report Forecasts a Contentious 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and AI Advancements
6 hours ago
33-Year-Old Report Forecasts a Contentious 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and AI Advancements
TCS Vs Infosys: Decoding The Q3 Report Card - An Expert Analysis
8 hours ago
TCS Vs Infosys: Decoding The Q3 Report Card - An Expert Analysis
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
3 hours ago
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
Dan Olson Critiques World Gold Council's Documentary in Latest Release
4 hours ago
Dan Olson Critiques World Gold Council's Documentary in Latest Release
Analyst Ratings Stir Mixed Sentiments for Intl Flavors & Fragrances
6 hours ago
Analyst Ratings Stir Mixed Sentiments for Intl Flavors & Fragrances
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
27 seconds
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
34 seconds
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
1 min
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
5 mins
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
6 mins
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
8 mins
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
9 mins
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
10 mins
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
11 mins
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
56 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app