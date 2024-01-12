Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India’s Inflation Hits Four-Month High

In a significant revelation, the wreckage of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) An-32 aircraft that went missing in 2016 has been discovered off the Chennai coastline. The aircraft, carrying 29 people, had disappeared while en route from Chennai to Port Blair.

A Long-Awaited Discovery

The debris was found at a depth of 3,400 meters in the Bay of Bengal, around 140 nautical miles from the Chennai coast. The National Institute of Ocean Technology employed an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for the deep-sea exploration. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the discovered debris is likely from the crashed IAF An-32.

Legal and Economic Updates

In other news, the Supreme Court of India has opted not to stay the implementation of a new law regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), scheduling a hearing in April instead. On the economic front, retail inflation in India has spiked to a four-month high of 5.7%, with rural areas witnessing a slightly lower increase in food prices but higher overall inflation than urban regions.

The Indian National Congress has expressed its opposition to the intermediaries’ involvement in religious practices, a statement made in the context of a consecration ceremony. Meanwhile, Karnataka has launched the Yuva Nidhi program, designed to provide financial assistance and training to unemployed graduates and diploma holders.

Defence and International News

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested the Akash-NG missile system, designed to intercept high-speed aerial threats. Internationally, Russia has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting following the U.S. and Britain’s airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, which is perceived as an extension of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Sports and Finance

In sports, India’s football team is gearing up for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup opener against a formidable Australian team. On the financial front, India’s Sensex and Nifty indices have reached new highs, thanks to a surge in IT stocks. Amidst these developments, Israel has defended its actions in Gaza at the U.N. court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians.