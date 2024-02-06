Misinformation on Capitol Helicopter Activity Debunked Amid Impeachment Resolution News

In the midst of rising tensions in the Capitol, misinformation has once again found its way into the discourse. An image, making rounds on social media, seemed to depict helicopters landing near the Capitol building, allegedly to carry out an arrest. This claim surfaced as news broke that the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a resolution to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, with an impending statement from President Joe Biden criticizing the impeachment attempt.

Helicopter Claim Debunked

The Capitol Police stepped in to clear the air and debunked the claim regarding the helicopters. The image, they explained, was from a recent training exercise carried out at the National Mall. The police force further confirmed via their social media channels that the training had reached its conclusion. There was no indication or official statement from the Capitol Police that arrests took place during this training. The Department of Defense, also, made no mention of arrests in their press releases about the event.

Additional Evidence Against False Claim

Further evidence to refute the claim comes from a video taken from another angle. The video clearly identifies the event as a training exercise, with the caption emphasizing the helicopter activity at the US Capitol building as a part of the exercise. This instance of misinformation is not unique, as this follows a pattern of other incidents where false information was propagated online, such as the discredited claim that Saudi Arabia and Qatar supported strikes on Houthis.

Mayorkas Impeachment Resolution

On the other side of the Capitol, the House is gearing up to vote on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, following disputes between Republicans and Democrats on whether his actions regarding the U.S.-Mexico border crisis qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors. If the vote is successful, Mayorkas will be the second Cabinet official to be impeached in U.S. history and the first in nearly 150 years. However, the effort is likely to falter in the Senate where Democrats hold the majority and a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove him from office.

Alejandro Mayorkas has been involved in negotiations for a new bipartisan immigration bill, which has met with opposition from House Republican leaders and former President Donald Trump. The White House, in response to the impeachment attempt, denounced it as unconstitutional.