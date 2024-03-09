Misappropriation of 'Say Her Name': Greene's Tactic at Biden's 2024 State of the Union

At the heart of the 2024 State of the Union address, a poignant moment unfolded as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, adorned in a 'Say Her Name' T-shirt, co-opted a phrase deeply rooted in the struggle for racial justice. This act, intended to spotlight the tragic death of Laken Riley, inadvertently sparked a broader discussion on the appropriation of civil rights movements' language for political agendas.

Advertisment

Origins and Impact of 'Say Her Name'

The 'Say Her Name' campaign, initiated by Kimberlé Crenshaw and the African American Policy Institute in 2015, sought to shed light on the overlooked issue of police violence against Black women. The death of Sandra Bland, among others, catalyzed this movement, highlighting a pattern of extrajudicial killings and the subsequent psychological and societal tolls. This rallying cry was not merely a call for awareness but a demand for accountability and justice in the face of systemic oppression.

Political Co-optation and Its Implications

Advertisment

Greene's display at the State of the Union, while drawing attention to Laken Riley's case, represents a broader trend of political figures adopting the language of social movements to serve divergent, often opposing, ends. Critics argue this not only dilutes the original message but risks undermining the legitimacy and effectiveness of the movements themselves. Civil rights advocates, including Crenshaw and racial justice advocate Tamika Mallory, have voiced concerns over this trend, emphasizing the need for authenticity and solidarity in the fight for justice.

Continuing the Conversation

As the nation reflects on this incident, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial justice and the importance of honoring the true origins and intentions of social movements. The 'Say Her Name' campaign, while specific in its focus, is part of a larger tapestry of efforts seeking to confront and dismantle systemic injustices. The misappropriation of such movements' language underscores the complexities of navigating political discourse and the critical need for genuine engagement and allyship.