Misappropriation of Rehabilitation Funds by Kuki-Zo Insurgents in Manipur: CAG Report Reveals

Allegations have recently emerged about the misappropriation of funds intended for the rehabilitation of Kuki-Zo insurgent group members in Manipur, sparking controversy and prompting government action. These funds, part of a rehabilitation effort following a ceasefire agreement signed in 2008, were reportedly diverted by insurgent leaders, raising significant concerns about the transparency and effectiveness of the rehabilitation process.

Irregularities in Stipend Disbursement

According to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2021, payments totaling Rs 27.38 crore were made to insurgents without adhering to mandatory Aadhaar biometric identification. This lapse in protocol has led to questions regarding the actual beneficiaries of these funds and the potential misuse of taxpayer money. The failure to link biometric details was justified by authorities on the grounds that insurgents did not provide the necessary information, a claim that the CAG found unacceptable.

Government and Insurgent Responses

In response to these allegations and the ongoing ethnic violence in the region, the Manipur government has taken steps to address the situation, including passing a resolution urging the Centre to terminate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with 25 Kuki-Zo insurgent groups. The SoO agreement, while aimed at peace and rehabilitation, has come under scrutiny due to allegations of involvement in violent activities by the insurgent groups. Furthermore, discussions by the joint monitoring group (JMG) to resolve the issue of linking biometric details have not yielded the desired results.

Implications for Peace and Rehabilitation Efforts

The ongoing situation in Manipur highlights the challenges faced in the rehabilitation of insurgent groups and the importance of accountability in the disbursement of funds. The withdrawal of the SoO agreement with specific groups and the continued violence between Kuki-Zo tribes and Meiteis underscore the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region. The allegations against insurgent groups and the failure to ensure transparency in the rehabilitation process have the potential to undermine trust in government efforts and jeopardize the prospects for peace.

The recent developments in Manipur serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between rehabilitation and accountability in the process of resolving insurgencies. As the government seeks to address these issues, the focus remains on finding sustainable solutions to the conflict and ensuring that rehabilitation efforts genuinely benefit those they are intended to help.