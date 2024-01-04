MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi Chapter) has lauded President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance government for instilling trust between the media and government. The institute, represented by Chairperson Golden Matonga and Director Aubrey Chikungwa, recognized the significant strides taken towards ensuring a free environment for journalists.

Journalists Under Threat

However, the institution has raised concern over the violence perpetrated against journalists. They reported eight incidents of hostility towards the press, impacting over ten journalists in the past year. The aggressors, including police, political supporters, students, and the general public, have not been arrested or prosecuted, instilling fear and causing self-censorship among journalists.

Efforts Towards Media Freedom

Despite these challenges, President Chakwera has shown commitment to improving conditions for the press. Notably, he invited media representatives to a breakfast on World Press Freedom Day and initiated discussions aimed at enhancing government-media relations and access to the presidency. Furthermore, MISA Malawi engaged in discussions with the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to revisit broadcasting license fees and regulatory frameworks.

Progressive Legislation

In a welcome development, MACRA promised to create a more conducive environment for broadcasters. Additionally, the National Assembly has passed the Data Protection Bill, a move MISA Malawi hailed as a significant step towards protecting personal data, essential for media freedom and freedom of expression. However, MISA Malawi remains concerned about the continued hostility towards journalists, calling for more stringent measures to protect the fourth estate.