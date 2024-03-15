Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Release of Kashmiri Prisoners in Ramzan Spirit

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), made a heartfelt appeal during the first Friday of Ramadan at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, marking his return to public religious life since 2019. He urged the Indian authorities to release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners as a gesture of goodwill during the holy month of Ramzan. This move, he argued, would not only alleviate the suffering of many but also serve as a step towards unity and peace in the region.

A Call for Compassion and Unity

During his sermon, Mirwaiz highlighted the dire conditions faced by many Kashmiri prisoners, detained for years under challenging circumstances. His appeal transcended mere political advocacy, touching on broader themes of human decency, compassion, and the need for brotherhood. He emphasized the importance of unity among different religious sects and organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to rise above personal and sectarian interests for the collective good.

Engaging the Youth

Mirwaiz's message also included a strong appeal to the Kashmiri youth, encouraging them to pursue education and awareness. He believes that such endeavors can unlock their potential and lead to the creation of a just and prosperous community. His return to the Jamia Masjid and ability to deliver this message directly to hundreds of worshippers marks a significant moment, given his prolonged house detention since August 2019, a condition recently lifted by the J&K High Court.

Freedom and Faith

The gesture of releasing prisoners during Ramzan, a time of forgiveness and reflection, could serve as a powerful act of goodwill, potentially easing tensions in a region marked by prolonged conflict. Mirwaiz’s call reflects a deep-seated desire for peace and reconciliation, grounded in the principles of faith and humanity. It also comes at a time when the youth of Kashmir, who are particularly impacted by the region's turmoil, are in dire need of hope and guidance.

The implications of this appeal extend beyond the immediate release of political prisoners. It is a call for a broader reflection on the values of compassion, justice, and unity in addressing the longstanding issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. As Ramzan continues, the response of the authorities to this appeal will be closely watched, not just in Kashmir but around the world, for signs of a new direction towards peace and reconciliation in the region.