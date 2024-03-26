Miriam Adelson's Casino Bid and Trump Ties Stir New York License Race

NEW YORK — GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson recently dined with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as her company vies for a state license to erect a casino at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. This alliance could potentially sway the competitive battle among contenders for one of three coveted casino licenses in downstate New York.

Political Gambles and Strategic Alliances

Adelson, wielding a fortune estimated at around $32 billion, is known for her substantial political contributions, particularly to Republican causes and candidates. Her involvement with Trump, coupled with her Las Vegas Sands Corporation’s bid for a casino license, positions her at a contentious crossroads in a state that leans heavily Democratic. Political affiliations are a critical factor in the licensing process, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York officials playing significant roles in the decision-making. Competitors are expected to highlight Adelson's Republican ties, employing them as a strategic counter in the intense jockeying for license approval.

The Intricacies of New York's Casino Licensing Battle

The quest for casino licenses in New York is intricate, involving a myriad of bidders each leveraging their political connections and philanthropic gestures to tip the scales in their favor. Beyond Adelson, other notable figures like billionaire hedge funder Steve Cohen, owner of the Mets, have shifted their political donations towards Democratic causes in a bid to bolster their own casino proposals. The intertwining of politics and business is evident as stakeholders navigate the prolonged and often frustrating licensing process, with state regulators not expected to issue any licenses until late 2025.

Broader Implications of the Casino License Race

As the race for casino licenses heats up, the political dynamics at play reflect broader themes of power, influence, and the intersection of business and governance in New York. Adelson’s bid, supported by a mix of Republican and Democratic donors, underscores the complex political landscape that bidders must navigate to emerge victorious. The outcome of this high-stakes battle will not only shape the future of gaming in New York but also offer insights into the evolving relationship between political affiliations and business interests in the state’s fiercely competitive environment.