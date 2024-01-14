en English
Human Rights

Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision

Two Christian community members in Pakistan, Rameez Alam and Anil Masseh, have launched a legal challenge against a constitutional provision affecting the election process for minority seats in assemblies. The duo has submitted a petition to the Peshawar High Court, advocating for a revamp of Articles 51 and 106, amended in 2002. These amendments, according to the petitioners, have disenfranchised religious minorities by introducing a proportional representation system for electing representatives to seats reserved for non-Muslims.

Implications of the 2002 Amendments

Before the amendments were enacted, minorities had the privilege to directly elect their representatives and also stand for election themselves. The petitioners argue that the current system bars minorities from either contesting elections or voting for their representatives. This, they assert, leads to a lack of true representation for their communities.

Constitutional Contradictions

The petitioners contend that the 2002 amendment contradicts the preamble of the Constitution, which aims to safeguard the interests of minorities. They are on a mission to have the amendments declared null and void, and to reinstate the pre-2002 election procedure. Named as respondents in the case are the federal government, Ministry of Law and Justice, and others. The advocate Numan Mohib Kakakhel has filed the writ petition on behalf of the petitioners.

Seeking Democracy and Human Rights

The petition emphasizes that the current election process for minorities is undemocratic, unlawful, and violates basic human rights. The petitioners believe that the proportional representation system does not truly represent the minority community. This case represents a plea for the empowerment of true community representatives to ensure responsible representation and safeguard the legitimate interests of minorities.

Human Rights Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

