Minns, Perrottet Win McKinnon Prize for Civility in 2023 NSW Election Campaign

In an era where political discourse often descends into personal attacks and divisiveness, two Australian politicians have set a benchmark for respectful campaigning. Dominic Perrottet, the former Liberal premier, and Chris Minns, the current Labor Premier of New South Wales (NSW), were both vying for victory in the 2023 state election. Instead of resorting to character assassination, they chose to spar over policy, not personality, leading to their joint win of the inaugural McKinnon state/territory political leader of the year award.

A New Standard for Political Engagement

Throughout the election campaign, both leaders maintained a focus on policy debates, steering clear of the personal attacks that often mar political contests. This approach was not only refreshing but was also celebrated as a 'battle of ideas' by Perrottet in his concession speech. Their mutual respect and commitment to civility were recognized by the McKinnon Prize selection panel, which praised their substance-based campaigning as a "powerful example that demanded recognition." The panel, led by Dr. Martin Parkinson, highlighted the importance of such respectful discourse in politics, noting its potential to foster collaboration and achieve better policy outcomes.

The Impact of Civility on Australian Politics

The recognition of Minns and Perrottet by the McKinnon Prize sheds light on the growing desire among the public for a more civil political arena. According to Parkinson, the leaders' ethical campaign strategies set a precedent for future election campaigns, not just in NSW but across Australia. This move towards civility is seen as crucial in avoiding the kind of political polarisation evident in other parts of the world. Dr. Alan Finkel, a selection panel member, emphasized the importance of politicians acting objectively and respectfully, lauding Minns and Perrottet's campaign as an exemplary demonstration of this ethos.

Looking Forward: The Future of Political Campaigning

The joint award to Minns and Perrottet by the McKinnon Prize is more than just an acknowledgment of their respectful campaigning; it's a call to action for politicians everywhere. Their approach has shown that it's possible to engage in rigorous policy debate without descending into personal vitriol. As political leaders and the public reflect on the 2023 NSW election, the hope is that this example of civility can inspire a broader shift towards more respectful and productive political discourse in Australia and beyond. The legacy of their campaign could well be a turning point in how political campaigns are conducted, emphasizing the power of ideas over insults.