Minns and Perrottet Awarded for Civility in Politics: A New Era in NSW Election Campaigns

In a remarkable departure from the norm, former Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor Premier Chris Minns showed that civility can prevail in politics, especially during the heated 2023 NSW state election campaign. Their respectful approach to debating policies over personalities has earned them the inaugural McKinnon state/territory political leader of the year award, setting a new precedent in Australian politics.

Setting a New Standard

The 2023 NSW state election was a battleground not of personal attacks but of policy discussions, a rarity in the political arena. Dominic Perrottet and Chris Minns prioritized integrity over scoring cheap points, focusing on what they stood for rather than tearing down their opponent. This 'race to the top', as Perrottet called it, was recognized by the McKinnon Prize selection panel as a powerful example of positive political conduct, deserving of the joint award.

A Ripple Effect Through Politics

Dr. Martin Parkinson, chair of the McKinnon Prize selection panel, emphasized the importance of the leaders' approach, suggesting it could lead to better policy outcomes and a more collaborative political environment. Their conduct sets a powerful precedent, potentially influencing not just future elections but the tone of political discourse at all levels. It challenges other politicians to uphold a similar level of respect and substance in campaigning and governance.

Inspiration for Future Leaders

The recognition of Minns and Perrottet by the McKinnon Prize underscores a growing desire among the public and political commentators for a shift towards more civil and substantive political debates. Former Chief Scientist Dr. Alan Finkel praised the leaders for demonstrating that politics can maintain its competitive edge while avoiding unnecessary personal attacks. Their example serves as a beacon for upcoming and current political figures, illustrating that civility and respect can lead to success.

This award not only honors the individual achievements of Minns and Perrottet but also signals a potential shift in political culture. As society increasingly calls for leaders who can engage in meaningful dialogue without resorting to divisiveness, the 2023 NSW state election may be remembered as a turning point. The hope is that this recognition will encourage politicians across the spectrum to adopt a more respectful and policy-focused approach to campaigning and governance, ultimately benefiting the democratic process and the communities they serve.