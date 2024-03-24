Minni Minawi Joins Forces with Sudanese Army, Vows to Combat Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum

In a significant development amid ongoing clashes in Sudan, Minni Arko Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Army movement and governor of the Darfur region, has declared his intention to join the fight alongside the Sudanese army against the Rapid Support forces. This announcement, made via a series of video clips on Minawi's Facebook account, showcases a convoy of military vehicles moving towards Khartoum, signaling a major shift in the dynamics of the conflict that has raged since mid-April 2023.

Advertisment

Escalation of Conflict

Minawi's decision comes after a prolonged period of observation and anticipation. In his own words, "I watched the movement and waited for more than 10 months and did not find solutions." The move is framed as a necessary step to protect the homes, sovereignty, and dignity of the Sudanese people from the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support forces, including rape, seizure of homes, and violations against the state's sanctity. Minawi's call to arms is not just a military maneuver but a plea for resistance against the forces undermining Sudan's sovereignty and unity.

Violation of Sovereignty and Human Rights

Advertisment

Minawi highlights the series of violations perpetrated by the Rapid Support forces across Sudan, affecting the lives and dignity of its citizens. From El Geneina to Khartoum, the crisis has manifested in the form of sexual violence, looting, and attacks on civilian infrastructure, disrupting the lives of countless individuals. The severity of these actions has prompted Minawi and other armed movements to abandon their stance of neutrality, taking an active role in defending the state and its people against what is described as an aggression against the state's sovereignty and the rights of its citizens.

Call to Action

The joining of forces by Minawi with the Sudanese army marks a pivotal moment in Sudan's ongoing conflict. By mobilizing support and calling on the Sudanese people to resist the Rapid Support forces, Minawi is not only seeking to restore peace and sovereignty in Sudan but also to uphold the dignity and rights of its citizens. This development signals a significant escalation in the conflict, with potential implications for the region's stability and the safety of its people.

As Minawi's forces move towards Khartoum, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that brings peace and stability back to Sudan. The conflict, which has already forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, underscores the urgent need for effective solutions to protect civilians and restore order. The coming days will be critical in determining the outcome of this intensified struggle for control and the future of Sudan.