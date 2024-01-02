Minnesota’s 2024 Legislative Session: Infrastructure and School Safety Take Center Stage

As Minnesota gears up for its 2024 legislative session, Governor Tim Walz has thrown light on the state’s key priorities, a notable shift from the expansive legislation of the previous year. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party, which enacted numerous laws in 2023, is set to streamline its focus in the coming year, with a public construction projects bill and an amendment to the state’s use of force in schools law taking center stage.

Public Construction Projects Bill: A Step Towards Infrastructure Development

Known as a bonding bill, this public construction projects legislation aims to address a significant backlog of infrastructure projects. These include essential developments such as water treatment plants and transport infrastructure. State agencies and local governments have submitted requests for billions in funding for various construction projects. These proposals will undergo meticulous review and allocation when lawmakers reconvene in the 2024 session.

Amendment to the Use of Force in Schools Law: Balancing Safety and Rights

The second priority Governor Walz highlighted is an amendment to the state’s use of force in schools law. This law, revised last year to prevent staff from restraining students in a way that restricts their breathing, has raised concerns in several school districts. The amendment seeks to address these legal apprehensions while ensuring that schools are equipped with the necessary resources to maintain student safety.

Digitizing Child Safety: The Next Big Move

While the aforementioned priorities command immediate attention, the state is also eyeing long-term initiatives. A group of state legislators and children’s safety advocates in Minnesota, inspired by British digital safeguards, are championing for better online safety laws. Following in the footsteps of states like California and Maryland, Minnesota hopes to introduce its version of the law that requires digital services to prioritize children’s well-being during product development. Despite legal challenges, persistent efforts are being made to embed U.K. style protections into U.S. law, while addressing concerns about enforceability and the impact on free speech.