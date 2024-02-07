Minnesota Legalizes Marijuana: What's Next for the Legal Marijuana Now Party?

The winds of change have swept across Minnesota, signaling a new era for cannabis legalization. The state's House and Senate have voted in favor of legalizing marijuana, turning a planned rally by the Legal Marijuana Now Party into a festive celebration in St. Paul. This development raises questions about the future of the last major-party cannabis party in the state and its relevance in the new legal cannabis landscape.

From Advocacy to Celebration

Dennis Schuller, a candidate who has run thrice on the Legal Marijuana Now ticket, looked back on the party's persistent advocacy for medical cannabis and reform of marijuana laws. Despite never winning a race outright, their influence was significant enough to sway election outcomes. The party's stance on cannabis had been a contentious issue in past elections. Accusations were rife of Republicans using cannabis candidates to siphon off votes from Democrats, particularly in the First Congressional District race in 2020. The Democratic candidate lost by a margin smaller than the number of votes the cannabis candidate received, sparking debate on the role of cannabis-focused parties in shaping political priorities.

Uncertain Future for Cannabis Parties

The landscape of cannabis politics in Minnesota has shifted significantly with the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party losing its major-party status last year. This loss, coupled with the recent legalization of marijuana, raises uncertainties about the future of cannabis parties in the state. Despite the legalization, some speculate that the Democrats might not have prioritized it without the pressure exerted by cannabis parties affecting election results.

Legal Marijuana Now: Not Ready to Bow Out

While the future looks uncertain for cannabis-focused political parties, Schuller is not ready to disband the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Instead, he is mulling over another Senate run, this time focusing on the federal prohibition of marijuana and the potential opportunities for local hemp farmers and businesses. The fight for the Legal Marijuana Now Party is far from over, and it remains to be seen how they will adapt to this new political landscape.