Minnesota Introduces MMIR License Plate to Honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives

In an unprecedented move, Minnesota has unveiled a new special license plate designed to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR), marking a significant step towards raising awareness about the MMIR crisis that has long plagued Indigenous communities. This initiative emerges as a powerful symbol of recognition and support for the victims and their families, featuring a poignant red handprint and a ribbon skirt adorned with the sacred colors of the four directions. As these plates begin to circulate, they carry with them the stories of countless individuals, aiming to educate the public and pave the way for change.

Bringing Awareness to the Roads

Introduced during a rally and march in Minneapolis, the specialty plate is more than a mere identifier for vehicles. It represents a clarion call for justice and awareness, directly funding efforts to find the missing and murdered. For a cost of $15.50 and a minimum $25 annual contribution, vehicle owners can partake in this campaign of remembrance and action. The proceeds are allocated to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account, an initiative designed to offer rewards for information that could lead to resolving open MMIR cases. This fund aims not only to support local investigations but also to bolster community efforts to address the epidemic of violence faced by the Indigenous community.

A Symbol of Silence and Strength

The design of the license plate, bearing a red handprint, symbolizes the silencing of Indigenous voices, while the ribbon skirt with the sacred colors of the four directions pays homage to the cultural heritage and resilience of Indigenous peoples. The establishment of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office in 2021 was a pivotal moment, leading to the creation of this license plate. This office, dedicated to addressing the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people, reports that 9% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota from 2010-2019 were American Indian. This stark statistic underscores the urgent need for initiatives like the MMIR license plate to bring both awareness and tangible support to the forefront of public consciousness.

A Call to Action

With Minnesota setting a precedent, several tribal nations within the state and across other states have followed suit, introducing similar license plates. This collaborative effort illustrates a growing awareness and dedication to addressing the MMIR crisis. Last year alone, there were six reported Indigenous victims of homicide in Minnesota, accounting for 4.41% of all reported homicides. This figure is alarmingly disproportionate, considering the Indigenous population in the state. Through the circulation of the MMIR license plate, each mile traveled serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition. It is a call to action, encouraging not only Minnesota residents but also the nation to reflect, support, and engage in the fight against this enduring crisis.

In conclusion, the introduction of the MMIR license plate in Minnesota represents a significant stride towards acknowledging and addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. By turning vehicles into moving billboards for awareness and solidarity, the state hopes to shed light on this issue, educate the public, and ultimately prevent future cases. As these plates make their way onto roads across the state and beyond, they carry with them a message of hope, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice for Indigenous communities.