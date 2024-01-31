Minnesota Hospitals Struggle with Unnecessary Patient Stays, Adding $487 Million in Costs

Minnesota's health system grappled with a formidable obstacle in 2023, with patients overstaying in hospitals by about 195,000 days more than necessary, as disclosed by the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA). This surplus stay translated into an approximate $487 million additional burden on the healthcare systems. The information, extracted from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the MHA, pinpointed the delays in discharges, especially among patients requiring specialized care such as nursing homes or mental health treatment centers, as a recurrent problem.

Delving Into the Data

The MHA survey incorporated responses from 101 hospitals, including renowned establishments like the Mayo Clinic. It was observed that patients with mental health conditions, behavioral health issues, obesity, or those necessitating dialysis were often 'trapped' in hospitals. This created a domino effect of backups, thereby impacting fresh admissions.

The Financial Implications

Adding to the complexity, these additional days are not recompensed by Medicare, Medicaid, or most private insurers, thereby imposing a financial strain on the hospitals. The pandemic further amplified the predicament, by limiting hospital capacity due to a significant dearth in the healthcare workforce. As per the MHA's 2023 Workforce Report, a striking 17.34% of direct patient care roles remained vacant. Furthermore, 67% of MHA hospital members confessed to financial losses in the first half of 2023.

Health Consequences and Legislative Action

The issue has also led to an upswing in preventable adverse health incidents. As the Minnesota Legislature's session for 2024 draws close, Dr. Rahul Koranne, the president of MHA, fervently appeals to lawmakers to address the root causes and grant immediate relief to hospitals.