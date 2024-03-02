Minnesota High School Clay Target League Challenges Lead Ammo Ban, Cites $10M Cost

In a recent development, the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League has voiced its opposition against proposed legislation aiming to ban lead ammunition in school shooting sports. The league argues that replacing lead with non-toxic alternatives could impose a financial burden of approximately $10 million, or about $700 per athlete, highlighting a potential impact on the sport's accessibility and the broader implications for Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources funding.

Legislative Intent vs. Sporting Concerns

The bill, identified as SF 3792 in the Senate and HF 3813 in the House, seeks to mitigate environmental and health risks by mandating the use of non-toxic ammunition in both hunting and school shooting sports. Authored by a group of DFL lawmakers, the legislation also encompasses a voucher and buy-back program to ease the transition, though funding details remain unspecified. Proponents, including Sen. Jennifer McEwen and the Izaak Walton League of America, emphasize the urgent need to address lead exposure risks, potentially harmful to both wildlife and humans.

Economic and Supply Challenges

The league's stance is underpinned by concerns over the high cost and limited availability of non-toxic ammunition, a situation exacerbated by a surge in gun and ammunition purchases during 2020's social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing prices from Cabela's, a 250-round box of non-toxic 28 gauge shells from Winchester is significantly more expensive than its lead counterpart from Federal. This financial strain, coupled with an ongoing ammunition scarcity, could notably decrease participation in clay target shooting, thereby reducing crucial funding derived from federal taxes on gun and ammunition sales.

Health Risks and Opposition

Despite the financial and logistical challenges highlighted by the league, environmental and health experts, alongside conservation groups, continue to advocate for the elimination of lead ammunition and tackle. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other health authorities have documented the adverse effects of lead exposure, especially in children, which can lead to a range of developmental and cognitive issues. Previous attempts to restrict lead ammunition have met with resistance, yet the consensus among scientists and health professionals about its dangers remains strong.

As the debate unfolds, the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League finds itself at a crossroads between safeguarding the future of its sport and addressing growing concerns over environmental health and safety. With both sides presenting compelling arguments, the outcome of this legislative effort could have lasting implications for the tradition of shooting sports and the well-being of communities across Minnesota.