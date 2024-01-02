en English
Elections

Minnehaha County Commission Passes Resolutions to Improve 2024 Elections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Minnehaha County Commission Passes Resolutions to Improve 2024 Elections

In a decisive move toward improving election procedures, the Minnehaha County Commission in South Dakota has greenlighted two resolutions ahead of the 2024 elections. These measures focus on establishing payment rates for election workers, setting rental fees for polling places, and finalizing locations for 81 distinct voting precincts. The latter marks an increase from the 75 precincts utilized in the 2022 elections.

Adjustments to Polling Locations

Due to logistical challenges posed by the Sioux Falls School District’s use of community centers, the Commission was compelled to make alterations to polling locations. This led to the integration of three middle schools as new polling sites. This decision, while necessary, has sparked safety concerns that have generally discouraged the use of schools as common polling venues.

Addressing Past Election Challenges

In the 2022 elections, the county grappled with issues such as lengthy queues and overcrowded precincts. To circumvent a recurrence of these setbacks, the Commission aims to notify registered voters about these changes in a timely manner. Moreover, plans are underway to hire approximately 500 people to facilitate the smooth running of the election process.

Payment Rates and Rental Fees

Under the new resolutions, election workers will be compensated at tiered rates, with precinct superintendents receiving $250 per day and precinct deputies earning $200. Election greeters will be grouped under the precinct deputies category. Rentals for polling locations have been set at a flat rate of $200.

Post-Election Audit Mandate

In line with a state law enacted in 2023, a post-election audit has been made mandatory. This involves a manual count of votes, with election workers tasked with this responsibility earning $18 per hour, training hours inclusive. However, the specifics of this audit process are still under deliberation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

