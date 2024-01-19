Minneapolis Gears Up for Vote on Independent Police Reform Monitor

In a significant move towards police reform, the Minneapolis City Council is gearing up to vote on an independent monitor who will oversee the court-ordered rectifications to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). This action follows a settlement agreement and consent decree that the city secured with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the Department of Justice, stemming from allegations of police misconduct.

Advertisment

ELEFA: Experience in Police Reform

The first finalist, Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA), is a nonprofit that holds experience in supervising police reforms in New Orleans and Baltimore. The team, made up of former police chiefs and officers, boasts a unique vantage point, having been on both sides of consent decrees. While there is a noticeable reduction in the use of force under ELEFA's supervision, the challenge of potential backsliding in reforms persists.

Jensen Hughes: Questionable Approach?

Advertisment

Jensen Hughes, a law enforcement consulting firm, is another finalist known for conducting post-incident reports in various cities, including Minneapolis after the 2020 unrest following George Floyd's murder. Despite its familiarity with overseeing consent decrees, the firm's selection has sparked fears among community members who worry that the firm's past reports might reflect a biased approach towards police actions.

Relman Colfax: Civil Rights Advocates

The third finalist, Relman Colfax, is a civil rights law firm with a team carrying diverse professional experiences. Notable members include Christy Lopez, who spearheaded the DOJ's investigation into the Ferguson Police Department, and Iris Roley, an activist who facilitated community involvement in Cincinnati's police reforms. Prior to joining the monitoring team, Roley had already made her mark on the process in Minneapolis by advising on community engagement strategies.

Each finalist brings a different set of backgrounds and experiences to the table, which the Minneapolis City Council will weigh before making their selection. The chosen monitor, expected to commence work by March 9, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation of the required police reforms.