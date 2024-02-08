Minneapolis City Council Demands Ceasefire in Gaza and End to US Military Funding for Israel

In a historic vote that echoed across the American heartland, the Minneapolis City Council defied Mayor Jacob Frey's veto and passed a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military funding for Israel. The decision, taken on February 8, 2024, sent ripples through the global political landscape, marking a significant shift in the discourse around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A Resolution Amidst Rising Tensions

Who: Minneapolis City Council

What: Passed a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military funding for Israel

When: February 8, 2024

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Why: To address the escalating humanitarian crisis and respond to calls for justice

The resolution, initially vetoed by Mayor Frey—who belongs to the city's Jewish community—called for state and federal authorities to support a permanent ceasefire, provide humanitarian aid, halt US military funding to Israel, ensure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and demand the release of Palestinians detained without trial in Israeli prisons.

A Divided Council and Community

Mayor Frey's decision to veto the resolution stemmed from concerns over its one-sided language and the potential to fuel the rise of antisemitism. However, the City Council, led by President Elliott Payne and Vice President Aisha Chughtai, overrode the veto with a 9-3 majority. They expressed pride in the council's decision, viewing it as a testament to Minneapolis' commitment to justice and human rights.

The resolution found support from various organizations, including the American Muslims for Palestine's Minnesota chapter, Jewish Voice for Peace's Twin Cities chapter, and IfNotNow MN. These groups saw the vote as a critical step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and challenging the US's role in the conflict.

A Growing Movement Across the Nation

The Minneapolis City Council's resolution aligns with similar non-binding resolutions passed in other US cities, such as Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, and San Francisco. These decisions reflect a growing movement calling for an end to the violence and a renewed focus on peace and human rights in the region.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with over 27,000 Palestinians killed and a quarter of the population facing starvation, the urgency for action becomes increasingly apparent. The escalation of the conflict, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, has resulted in around 1,200 civilian deaths and the abduction of about 250 individuals, with over 130 still being held hostage.

In the face of this ongoing tragedy, the Minneapolis City Council's resolution serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking an end to the violence and a more just and equitable future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

As the world watches the developments in Minneapolis, the city's courageous decision to prioritize human rights and justice over political divisions offers a powerful reminder of the potential for change when communities come together to demand a better future.