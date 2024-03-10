Minna Airport Renamed to Honor President Bola Tinubu

The Federal Government's decision to rename Minna Airport after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's aviation and agricultural sectors. This move comes ahead of the President's scheduled visit to inaugurate the newly remodeled terminal, alongside launching a series of agricultural mechanization projects aimed at bolstering the country's food security agenda.

As revealed during a media briefing by Binta Mamman, the Niger State Commissioner for Information, the renaming of the Minna Airport as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport symbolizes the administration's commitment to recognizing contributions and support from key figures in the nation's development.

This event is set against the backdrop of the President's visit to Minna, where he will not only unveil the upgraded airport terminal but also kickstart the implementation of state-of-the-art agricultural mechanization equipment. These initiatives are expected to transform Niger State into Nigeria's agricultural powerhouse.

Enhancing Agricultural Productivity

The state's agricultural sector is poised for a significant transformation with the inauguration of advanced farming machinery. Musa Salihu, the Commissioner for Agriculture, highlighted the procurement of tractors, power tillers, planters, and harvesters, all assembled at the airport for a symbolic demonstration.

This move aligns with the Governor Mohammed Bago-led administration's vision to achieve food security and establish an agro-processing zone within the Airport City. The strategic focus on agriculture underscores the government's proactive approach to leveraging modern technology in enhancing productivity and sustainability.