Politics

Ministry of Justice Unveils Electronic Monitoring Statistics Report

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Ministry of Justice Unveils Electronic Monitoring Statistics Report

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) in England and Wales has released its Electronic Monitoring Statistics report, an integral document that provides critical insights into the use of electronic monitoring within the criminal justice system. The report, encompassing data up to 31 December 2023, is a testament to the MOJ’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the realm of law enforcement.

An In-Depth Look at Electronic Monitoring

The Electronic Monitoring Statistics report includes vital statistics such as the number of individuals currently tagged, new electronic monitoring orders issued, and completed orders. In an age where technology intersects with law enforcement, electronic monitoring has become an indispensable tool in tracking and overseeing offenders in the community.

Behind the Report’s Production

The production of this report is meticulously managed by MOJ’s analytical professionals and production staff. It is a critical task that requires precision, thoroughness, and adherence to the highest standards of data management. The report’s production is not just a bureaucratic process, but an exercise in accountability and transparency.

Pre-Release Access: A Select Group

To maintain control and oversight, pre-release access to the statistics is granted to a select group of high-level officials 24 hours prior to publication. This group includes the Minister of State, the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, the Permanent Secretary, and various directors and heads of departments related to electronic monitoring, probation, and justice performance. This pre-release access ensures that key decision-makers are well-informed and ready to respond to the data’s implications.

Transparency in the Criminal Justice System

The publication of the Electronic Monitoring Statistics report is part of MOJ’s commitment to uphold transparency in the criminal justice system, particularly in the area of electronic monitoring. This essential component of monitoring offenders in the community is under continuous scrutiny, and the report’s publication offers a clear, factual account of its application.

Politics United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

