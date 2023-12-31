en English
India

Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:42 am EST
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has refuted allegations by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the central government is discriminating against Punjab by excluding its tableau from the Republic Day parade in 2024. Mann, at the helm of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), voiced his disapproval of both Punjab and Delhi being left out of the participating states’ lineup in the parade.

Selection Process Clarified

In response to Mann’s objections, the ministry clarified the selection process for the tableaux. An expert committee evaluates the proposals, and Punjab’s tableau did not make it past the third round due to a lack of alignment with this year’s broader themes. The ministry emphasized that due to the parade’s limited timeframe, only 15-16 out of the 30 interested states and Union Territories (UTs) can be featured.

Bharat Parv Participation Invitation

The ministry extended an invitation to the states not selected for the parade to participate in Bharat Parv at the Red Fort, a proposition that Punjab declined. It further emphasized that shortlisting is necessary because of the parade’s time constraints.

Three-Year Rotation Plan

Addressing the issue of equal opportunity for all states, the government has envisaged a three-year rotation plan. According to this plan, every state would have a chance to feature its tableau in the parade over a span of three years. The ministry also disclosed that Punjab’s tableau had been selected six times in the last eight years, highlighting the fairness in the selection process.

The Case of West Bengal’s Tableau

Additionally, the ministry noted the case of West Bengal, whose tableau was also not advanced for reasons similar to Punjab’s. Despite this, the West Bengal tableau had been shortlisted five times in the past eight years. The ministry’s response underlines its commitment to a robust and fair selection process, dismissing any allegations of bias.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

