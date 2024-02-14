Ministry Announces Enhanced Traffic Safety Measures and Lifeguard System Review for Upcoming Holidays

In a bid to ensure traffic safety during the upcoming non-working days and holidays, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced enhanced traffic control measures. The intensified surveillance will be spearheaded by the Traffic Police Department, focusing on detecting violations such as speeding, driving under the influence, improper overtaking, and failure to use seat belts.

A Proactive Approach to Traffic Safety

Major Aleksandar Radenković underscored the significance of these measures, citing the anticipated surge in traffic intensity on major road routes and towards popular tourist destinations. The Ministry's primary objective is to prevent traffic accidents and mitigate their severity by addressing these key violations.

The Call for Vigilance

With the festive season fast approaching, the Ministry is urging all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules. Major Radenković reminded drivers of the potential consequences of reckless behavior, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving.

A Boost in Lifeguard Efficiency

In other news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is reviewing the lifeguard system to improve efficiency and management. This announcement comes a day before the lifeguards' planned strike at the Ministry. The review aims to increase the number of employment months for seasonal lifeguards and create more permanent positions, addressing the high demand during summer months.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry has constructed 45 new lifeguard towers and increased the number of permanent lifeguards by 14. Despite these changes, the national safety plan (Salamis) will continue to be implemented during this process.

Lifeguards have called for hourly positions, increased pay, and a recruitment process for both permanent and seasonal lifeguards. The Ministry is currently considering these requests as part of its ongoing review.

As we approach the holiday season, the Ministry of Internal Affairs remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens. Whether on the roads or at our beaches, vigilance and responsible behavior are key to enjoying a safe and incident-free festive period.

In these times, it is crucial to remember that every life matters. By adhering to traffic rules and respecting the tireless efforts of our lifeguards, we can all contribute to a safer and more enjoyable summer for everyone.