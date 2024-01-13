en English
Agriculture

Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda’s Irrigation Projects

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda’s Irrigation Projects

In a recent development, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy of Hyderabad have urged officials to ensure the swift provision of irrigation water to farmers in Nalgonda district. This call to action was made during a review of the ongoing irrigation projects in the district, highlighting the government’s commitment to agricultural development in the region.

Emphasis on Swift Completion of Irrigation Projects

The ministers emphasized the urgency to fast-track the completion of irrigation projects. Venkat Reddy, in particular, expressed his disapproval towards the previous government for their negligence towards Nalgonda’s irrigation projects. Notably, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Bhumi Conservation (SLBC) project, which is on the verge of completion, was a subject of critique.

The previous Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar, did not address the critical issue of the SLBC project, despite Venkat Reddy’s repeated mentions in the Assembly. The present ministers highlighted the significance of Uttam Kumar Reddy, a native of Nalgonda and the current Minister of Irrigation, in driving these projects to completion.

Immediate Attention to SLBC Tunnel Works and Canal Repairs

The ministers called for an immediate completion of the SLBC tunnel works and canal repairs, which had been poorly maintained by the previous government. This neglect led to the overgrowth and silt buildup in the canals. The officials were directed to expedite the process of land acquisitions and canal digging for the Udaya Samudram project, which aims to provide water to 100,000 acres.

Government’s Positive Stance on Nalgonda Projects

The ministers assured that the current government, with a positive stance on the Nalgonda projects, will assist in their completion. Around Rs 100 crore has been allocated for land acquisition and works in the first phase of the Udaya Samudram project, with a goal to irrigate 50,000 acres within a year. This announcement signifies the government’s commitment towards the development of agricultural infrastructure in the region.

Agriculture India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

