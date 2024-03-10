Minister Shareef Clarifies: No Penalties for Councils' Statements Amid Political Tensions

Local Government Minister Adam Shareef Umar, addressing the press on December 19, 2023, emphasized that it is not government policy to penalize councils based on their decisions or statements. This clarification comes after the Noonu Kendhikulhudhoo Council accused President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of misusing state resources for election campaigning, leading to a controversial directive from the Local Government Authority (LGA) for the council to retract its statement.

Advertisment

Government and LGA Stance

Adam Shareef Umar delineated the government's stance, asserting the independence of the LGA and its operation within the bounds of the Decentralization Act. He assured that the LGA, despite recent controversies, would not penalize councils for their decisions or statements, aligning with the government's policy. The Minister's declaration came after the Attorney General Ahmed Usham questioned the LGA's legal authority in demanding retractions from councils, sparking a debate on the autonomy and legal boundaries of local councils and the LGA.

Controversy and Legal Opinions

Advertisment

The issue garnered attention when the Kendhikulhudhoo Council publicly accused President Muizzu of electoral misconduct, which led to a swift response from the LGA. Dr. Mariyam Zulfa, CEO of LGA, defended the authority's decision but acknowledged the Attorney General's advice as "sound legal counsel." Despite opting against an inquiry due to the issue's sensitivity and potential redundancy, Zulfa maintained that the directive for the council to retract its statement was in line with policy requirements for councils to pass statements in general meetings—a protocol the council allegedly breached.

Political Repercussions and Future Implications

The situation has stirred political debates, with the main opposition MDP accusing the government of attempting to intimidate councils and constrict their powers. This incident underlines the intricate balance between government oversight and council autonomy, raising questions about the future relationship between the LGA and local councils. As the government and LGA navigate these choppy waters, the emphasis remains on finding a harmonious solution that respects legal boundaries while fostering a constructive dialogue between different tiers of governance.