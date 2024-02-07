Minister Peya Mushelenga: Use Official Condolence Books for Late President Geingob

Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, has called on the public to use only the official books of condolence for the late President Hage Geingob. These books are located at specific venues such as Casa Rosalia, the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister's Office, regional council offices, the Chief Justice's Office, and all missions abroad.

Coordinating Mourning Events

Mushelenga stressed the importance of coordinating any official mourning events with the national preparatory committee. He also advised government agencies to minimize or suspend their official ceremonies during the mourning period. Daily two-hour services in memory of the late president began at Casa Rosalia.

Advocacy for Standardizing Presidential Funerals

Additionally, legal practitioner Bernard Tjatjara has advocated for the establishment of a law standardizing presidential funerals. Consultations regarding Geingob's funeral are ongoing, and the public is advised to rely on officially sanctioned information for updates.

Official Updates on Funeral Arrangements

The minister will provide daily updates on the events leading to the funeral at 16h00 on the ministry's social media platforms. He urges the public to disregard any misinformation circulating on social media regarding the mourning and funeral arrangements of the late President Hage Geingob. The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology will be the main source of information regarding all arrangements and activities for Geingob's mourning period, leading to the funeral.