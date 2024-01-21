Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams Honors Late Small Business Champion Violet Siwela

South Africa's Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has extended a profound tribute to Violet Siwela, the late Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development. Siwela, who passed away recently, was highly regarded for her unyielding dedication to the upliftment of informal traders, cooperatives, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

A Pillar in Small Business Development

Siwela's political affiliations and contributions spread wide into the African National Congress, her political domicile, and beyond. Her relentless efforts and profound dedication to the development of small businesses made her a significant pillar in the sector. Ndabeni-Abrahams recognized these efforts and expressed condolences to Siwela’s family, friends, and political affiliates.

Continuing Siwela's Legacy

As a testament to Siwela's enduring legacy in small business development, Ndabeni-Abrahams pledged to continue supporting the growth and sustainability of small businesses. The primary focus of this commitment is the passage of the National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill, a legislative move aimed at restructuring financing and support agencies for small enterprises.

The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill

The Bill also seeks to prohibit unfair trading practices that may stifle the growth of small enterprises. Moreover, it proposes the establishment of the Office of the Small Enterprise Ombud Service to enhance the regulatory framework supporting small enterprises. This step, according to Ndabeni-Abrahams, is a fitting tribute to Siwela's tireless dedication to small business development in South Africa.