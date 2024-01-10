Minister Malahoo Forte Challenges Integrity Commission’s Approach in Annual Report

The Integrity Commission’s 2022 Annual Report, which highlighted 28 public officials and six parliamentarians under investigation for illicit enrichment, has drawn criticism from Jamaica’s Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte. An additional seven lawmakers are under scrutiny for allegedly providing false information.

Questioning the Report’s Inconsistency

Malahoo Forte has brought to light her disapproval over the report’s categorization, particularly the separation of parliamentarians from other public officials. She considers this unfair and emphasizes that public life’s integrity extends beyond the confines of parliament. The Integrity Commission has been urged to provide clarity on its rationale for this selective focusing on parliamentarians.

Proposition for a Productive Approach

The Minister suggests a meeting to discuss a more constructive methodology for reporting ongoing investigations. The goal is to avoid the potential ridicule, criticism, and suspicion that could befall the individuals under investigation, as seen in the current scenario following the report’s release.

Revisiting the Corruption Prevention Act

The Corruption Prevention Act stands as a critical reference point in this context. It explicates that public servants can face prosecution for illicit enrichment if found in possession of assets disproportionate to their lawful earnings. Furthermore, failure to provide a satisfactory explanation when requested can also lead to legal consequences.