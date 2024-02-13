Minister Guilbeault Announces Major Funding Initiative for Citizen Science and Nature Protection

Today, I stand before you as a witness to a significant milestone in our journey towards environmental conservation. The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, unveiled a substantial funding initiative for citizen science and nature protection. Joining him was Patrick Nadeau, the President and CEO of Birds Canada.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Funding Initiative: A Leap Forward in Citizen Science

In an era where collective action is paramount, the funding announcement marks a pivotal moment. The initiative aims to empower citizens, fostering their active participation in scientific research and nature preservation.

Minister Guilbeault's commitment to environmental stewardship was palpable as he outlined the objectives of this funding program. With an emphasis on collaboration and community engagement, it promises to strengthen our ecological footprint and safeguard our natural heritage.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Approach: Birds Canada and Parks Canada Join Forces

Birds Canada, a leading organization in avian conservation, will play a crucial role in implementing this initiative. Patrick Nadeau expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to bolster ongoing conservation efforts.

In tandem with Birds Canada, Parks Canada also reaffirmed its dedication to protecting and restoring our natural and cultural heritage. The 2023-24 Departmental Plan outlines key priorities, including the establishment of new national parks and marine conservation areas, urban park development, and Indigenous collaboration.

Advertisment

Investing in the Future: $557 Million Commitment for Infrastructure Projects

The Government of Canada has pledged $557 million over the next three years for infrastructure projects and maintenance within Parks Canada. This investment underscores the importance of preserving our national treasures for future generations.

Moreover, a $60.6 million National Program for Ecological Corridors has been launched to fortify ecological connections between protected areas. This strategic move will enhance biodiversity and promote resilient ecosystems.

Advertisment

As we navigate the complexities of climate change and biodiversity loss, today's funding announcement serves as a beacon of hope. It signifies our collective resolve to protect and preserve the environment, harnessing the power of citizen science to drive meaningful change.

In conclusion, Minister Guilbeault's funding initiative not only bolsters ongoing conservation efforts but also fosters a culture of environmental stewardship among citizens. By investing in citizen science and nature protection, we are investing in our future.

Together, we can make a difference.

This event was held on 2024-02-13, leaving an indelible mark on Canada's environmental landscape.