Minister Creecy Acts on EPWP Payment Delays, Ensures Swift Resolution for Participants

In a decisive move, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has addressed concerns over delayed payments to participants of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), emphasizing a commitment to swift action and accountability within the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE).

Immediate Investigation Launched

Following reports of unpaid stipends for EPWP participants, Minister Creecy has directed the DFFE's senior management to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter. The focus of this investigation is to engage directly with affected participants, verifying crucial details such as ID numbers, banking information, and timesheets. This process, expected to span the next two weeks, is crucial for identifying the root causes of the payment delays and ensuring that all unpaid participants are accurately identified and compensated.

Support and Communication Channels Established

Understanding the urgency and importance of resolving these payment issues, the DFFE has encouraged participants awaiting their stipends to connect with Local Government Support officials in their municipalities. These officials are equipped to guide participants through the verification process, ensuring that their payment information is accurate and up-to-date. Minister Creecy's proactive stance on this issue highlights the department's commitment to fairness and the timely compensation of participants who have contributed their time and effort to various departmental initiatives.

Impact on EPWP Initiatives

The EPWP's cleaning and greening initiative, a critical component of the department's efforts to provide employment and support to municipalities across the country, has successfully created over 51,048 jobs. While the payment delays present a challenge to the program's reputation and effectiveness, the swift action taken by Minister Creecy and her department underscores a resolve to not only address current issues but to also implement measures that prevent future delays, ensuring the program's continued success and the well-being of its participants.