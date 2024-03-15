Minister Bagudu Defends National Assembly Amid Budget Controversy

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, has stepped forward to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2024 budget, asserting that neither Senate President Godswill Akpabio nor the National Assembly violated any laws with the budget insertions.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy erupted when accusations surfaced that the Senate had inflated the approved budget by N3.7 trillion, prompting calls for Senator Akpabio's resignation and raising concerns about budget padding. Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central, who initially raised the alarm about budget padding, was subsequently suspended for three months by the Senate.

Defending the National Assembly

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Minister Bagudu acknowledged the prevalence of budget padding since 1999, emphasizing that the National Assembly frequently inserts new line items to allocate dedicated projects to their constituencies, resulting in an increase in the approved budget from what was initially presented by the president.

Bagudu clarified that these additional insertions did not contravene any laws, as the budget enacted with revisions was an act of the parliament, distinct from the bill initially submitted by the president. He highlighted that the president had acknowledged the authority of the National Assembly in signing the 2024 appropriation, recognizing that in democracy, institutions have their power, and the National Assembly has the final say.

Legislative Authority and Democracy

Addressing the debate surrounding the appropriation power of the executive and the National Assembly, Bagudu underscored the absence of a definitive Supreme Court judgment on the matter. He emphasized that the choice of democracy grants the National Assembly the ultimate authority over the budget, even if the president refuses assent, as the appropriation automatically becomes law after 30 days.

Bagudu affirmed the National Assembly's right to increase budget lines, citing the long-standing practice dating back to 1999. He highlighted the unresolved nature of the issue, noting that past attempts to seek clarity through the Supreme Court ultimately resulted in an out-of-court settlement.

As the budget controversy unfolds, Bagudu's remarks shed light on the complex dynamics between the executive and legislative branches in budgetary matters, underscoring the evolving nature of Nigeria's democratic processes.