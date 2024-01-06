Minimum Wage Hike and Political Activity Shape Illinois’ 2024 Landscape

Illinois greets the new year with a rise in the minimum wage to $14 per hour, a significant leap from a previous level of $8.25.

This increase is a part of a 2019 law, aimed at a gradual elevation of the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. The impact of this change is expected to reverberate across the job market and resonate with workers across the state.

Impact on Workers and Local Industries

The wage increase goes beyond just the non-tipped workers, who will see their hourly wage rise to $14.

Tipped employees too will benefit, with their pay rising to $8.40 per hour. This development is of immense significance as it directly affects multiple sectors and the workforce spread across the state.

In fact, Illinois is among the 26 states that implemented wage increases in 2024, thereby contributing to a progressive trend across the country.