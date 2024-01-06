en English
Politics

Minimum Wage Hike and Political Activity Shape Illinois’ 2024 Landscape

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Illinois greets the new year with a rise in the minimum wage to $14 per hour, a significant leap from a previous level of $8.25.

This increase is a part of a 2019 law, aimed at a gradual elevation of the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. The impact of this change is expected to reverberate across the job market and resonate with workers across the state.

Impact on Workers and Local Industries

The wage increase goes beyond just the non-tipped workers, who will see their hourly wage rise to $14.

Tipped employees too will benefit, with their pay rising to $8.40 per hour. This development is of immense significance as it directly affects multiple sectors and the workforce spread across the state.

In fact, Illinois is among the 26 states that implemented wage increases in 2024, thereby contributing to a progressive trend across the country.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

