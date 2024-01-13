en English
Politics

Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park

Leading the charge for urban development and public space enhancement, Milwaukee’s city administration, under the aegis of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, has tabled a proposal for amending a tax incremental financing district. The proposed amendments are slated to channel nearly $6 million towards infrastructural improvements and beautification of public spaces in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s Public Spaces Get a Facelift

According to the proposal, key areas earmarked for renovation include North Water Street, West Kilbourn Avenue, Vel R. Phillips Plaza, Red Arrow Park, and City Hall Square. The ambitious plan aims to revamp these public spaces by infusing a fresh lease of life into the city’s architectural landscape. The transformation of these spaces is expected to reflect the city’s penchant for blending history with modernity, thereby creating a vibrant urban tapestry.

Addressing Century City Business Park’s Financial Woes

In a move to bolster the city’s industrial sector, the proposal also plans to allocate approximately $12 million to mitigate the financial challenges of the Century City Business Park. This city-led industrial park development, situated on the former A.O. Smith Corp./Tower Automotive Inc. site, has grappled with financial trials primarily resulting from a dearth of new construction, and consequently, low property tax revenue. The business park, which has seen only marginal development with Good City Brewing LLC’s distribution center and office being its major construction, is looking at this financial aid as a significant push towards growth.

Approval and Further Steps

The proposed amendments will need to pass muster with the Common Council. The Redevelopment Authority board is already on its mark to review the proposal in an upcoming meeting. Alongside these allocations, the proposal takes into account a contingency fund and a budget for administrative costs. This tax district, which is the subject of the proposed amendments, found its roots after the Park East Freeway was demolished in 2003. Since then, it has been instrumental in financing a myriad of public projects, with the revenue generated from new commercial developments in the area.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

