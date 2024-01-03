Milwaukee Police Department to Receive New Mobile Command Post Ahead of RNC

In a significant move towards enhanced security for the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC), the Milwaukee Common Council has granted approval for a $1.3 million purchase for the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). The investment is targeted towards obtaining a modern, new mobile command post that is set to replace the current unit, which has been deemed severely outdated and has exceeded its intended lifespan by seven years.

Essential Tool for Critical Incidents

The mobile command post is considered an essential apparatus for effectively responding to critical incidents. It provides a centralized location for commanders to convene, access advanced technology, and review video footage directly at the scene of events. This strategic placement allows for immediate, informed decisions and swift action, which is particularly crucial in the context of large-scale events such as the RNC.

Anticipation of Reimbursement from RNC Grant Fund

The MPD plans to request reimbursement for the expense from the RNC grant fund. However, the grant is yet to be finalized by Congress. This uncertainty has sparked concerns among local officials, with Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic questioning the speed of funding and the assurance of reimbursement for the purchase.

Beneficial Beyond the RNC

While the immediate need for the new mobile command post is driven by the upcoming RNC, the investment is expected to be of value for future needs as well. The replacement of the old and outdated vehicle with a modern one equipped with advanced technology is seen as a long-term asset that will significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the MPD’s operations.