Millions Enter US Illegally as Biden Administration Avoids 'Crisis' Label

Between 6 and 8 million people have reportedly entered the United States illegally over a three-year period, a situation that many consider a crisis. This remarkable influx has been attributed to the Biden administration's decision not to enforce existing immigration laws that could prevent such unauthorized entries. Despite the scale of illegal immigration, the Biden administration, particularly Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has refrained from labeling it as a crisis. Instead, Mayorkas has consistently described the situation as a 'challenge'.

The Denial of the Crisis Label

The administration's denial of the crisis label has been a point of contention for those who believe the magnitude of the situation warrants such a designation. The issue is not merely about semantics but rather about the acknowledgment and willingness to address a problem that is undeniably affecting the fabric of the nation.

Operation Lone Star: Texas' Response to the Border Crisis

As the federal government grapples with its stance, Texas has taken a more proactive role in addressing the issue. The state launched 'Operation Lone Star', an initiative aimed at cracking down on human trafficking and drug smuggling across the border. The move signifies a state-level response to an issue that many feel requires more robust federal action.

The 'Invasion' of Illegal Immigrants

The extent of the situation was underscored by a letter from 26 states urging the Biden administration to take stronger action on border security. The states went as far as declaring the influx of people as an 'invasion'. This language reflects the urgency and severity of the situation in the eyes of many state leaders. The controversy surrounding the placement of barbed wire along the border and the legal actions taken by the federal government further indicates the contentious nature of this issue.