Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote

In an unexpected turn of events, the Millcreek Township Treasurer, Mark Zaksheske, finds himself on administrative leave following a contentious supervisor meeting on Tuesday. The decision to sideline Zaksheske was taken after a 2-1 vote to table his reappointment, a move that caught one of the supervisors by surprise and has left the township temporarily without its long-standing treasurer.

Vote to Table Reappointment

The supervisor meeting saw a 2-1 decision to table the reappointment of Zaksheske for reasons cited as a personnel matter. Supervisors Kim Clear and Dan Ouellet were the votes in favor of tabling the proposal, leaving their fellow supervisor Jim Bock in opposition.

Unprepared for the Decision

Bock, the third supervisor, expressed his surprise at the decision, mentioning that he was only informed of the plan to table Zaksheske’s reappointment an hour before the meeting. He emphasized the importance of the treasurer’s role in the township and disagreed strongly with the decision not to reappoint Zaksheske.

Interim Replacement and Future Proceedings

While Zaksheske is on leave, the treasurer’s responsibilities are being shouldered by an interim replacement. Bock, despite being taken aback by the decision, is advocating for immediate action to resolve the situation. He remains hopeful that a resolution will be reached at the next supervisors’ meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Attempts to obtain comments from Clear and Ouellet were made, but they have not provided a response to date. As the township awaits the next meeting, the role of the treasurer hangs in the balance, with many keenly observing how the situation will unfold.