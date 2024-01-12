en English
Military

Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
In the early hours of Friday, a significant surge in oil prices was observed following military strikes by US and UK forces against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The price of crude oil rose abruptly by over four percent post these strikes, instigated in retaliation to the disruptive activities of the rebels on key shipping corridors in the Red Sea. This sharp rise, however, was followed by a period of stabilization in oil prices.

Conflict Triggers Market Fluctuations

A palpable tension had been mounting for several weeks, owing to the persistent disruptions caused by the Huthi rebel activities. This tension, culminating in military action, posed a grave threat to vital maritime passages, causing notable ripples in the global oil markets. The sudden surge in oil prices, followed by a relative stabilization, underscored the sensitivity of the oil industry to geopolitical events.

Mixed Reaction in Global Stock Markets

Simultaneously, the global stock markets exhibited a mixed response as the corporate earnings season unfurled. Certain sectors experienced gains, while others grappled with uncertainty. This spectrum of responses mirrored the diverse reactions of different markets towards the current economic circumstances, as well as potential implications of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Repercussions of the Conflict

Crude prices spiked by more than four percent and then ebbing somewhat after the allies launched deadly strikes in retaliation to weeks of disruptive rebel attacks on Red Sea shipping routes. The fear looming in the oil market is that the region could be on an unpredictable escalating path, potentially leading to a loss of oil supply. If the US-UK attacks fail to obliterate Huthi weapons, up to 80 million barrels could be locked in transit, inflating prices by as much as $5-10 per barrel.

In conclusion, the escalating conflict in the Middle East, spearheaded by the military action against the Huthi rebels, has left a significant imprint on the global oil market. The fear of supply disruptions has led to a sharp increase in oil prices, a testament to the far-reaching impacts of geopolitical events on the global economy.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

