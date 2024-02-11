Military Spouse and Pragmatic Democrat, Andrea Bailey, Runs for Virginia's 7th District

In a decisive move that underscores the shifting political landscape of Virginia, Andrea Bailey, the Prince William County Supervisor representing the Potomac District, declared her candidacy for the 7th Congressional District on Wednesday. Bailey's announcement, punctuated by an endorsement from former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, signals her intention to distinguish herself in a race that has already attracted 15 other candidates.

A Pragmatic Approach to Politics

Bailey, a military spouse, emphasized her commitment to American democracy and her pragmatic, no-nonsense approach to politics during her campaign announcement. Her platform, rooted in service and guided by a moral compass, includes working towards restoring faith in Congress and advocating for compromise.

A Track Record of Service and Accomplishment

During her tenure as a county supervisor, Bailey has demonstrated her commitment to serving the community. She has successfully secured funds for a mental health crisis center, passed the county's first Collective Bargaining Ordinance, and prioritized affordable and workforce housing. These accomplishments, coupled with her endorsement from former Governor Northam, serve as a testament to her ability to deliver results and work across party lines.

Restoring Faith in Congress

Bailey's campaign is centered around the idea of restoring faith in Congress and advocating for compromise. In an era of increasing political polarization, she believes that it is essential to put aside partisan differences and work towards finding common ground. By emphasizing her commitment to service, moral compass, and pragmatic approach to politics, Bailey hopes to inspire confidence in her ability to represent the 7th Congressional District effectively.

A New Chapter in Virginia Politics

As the 7th Democratic candidate and 16th overall to enter the race to replace outgoing Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Andrea Bailey represents a new chapter in Virginia politics. With her diverse background, commitment to service, and pragmatic approach to politics, she offers a unique perspective on the issues that matter most to her constituents. By emphasizing the need for affordable healthcare, quality education, and infrastructure development, Bailey aims to restore faith in Congress and work towards finding common ground.